Sulphur man indicted on charge of attempted first-degree murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man indicted on charge of attempted first-degree murder

Derrick Randle Derrick Randle
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

In November, CPSO arrested Derrick Randle, 17, following a pursuit in Sulphur. 

Randle was driving erratically near the area of Coach Williams Drive and Old Spanish Trail in Sulphur, authorities said. After officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Randle refused and led deputies on a several mile pursuit, authorities said.  For more information about the story click HERE

Randle ran into a patrol car carrying two deputies and intentionally served toward deputies on foot, narrowly missing them, according to authorities.No bond was set for Randle.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

