VIDEO: MLK Memorial Breakfast at Glad Tidings Church

The Martin Luther King Festival began with a memorial breakfast on Friday, Jan. 13, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.

Community heroes were recognized and presented with the “M.L.K. Unsung Hero Award” at the memorial breakfast.

The Barbe Show Choir performed and Judge Ron Ware spoke.

