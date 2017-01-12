WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: MLK Memorial Breakfast at Glad Tidings Church - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: MLK Memorial Breakfast at Glad Tidings Church

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Martin Luther King, Jr. (Source: Wikipedia) Martin Luther King, Jr. (Source: Wikipedia)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Martin Luther King Festival began with a memorial breakfast on Friday, Jan. 13, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.

Mobile users, click HERE if unable to watch the program.

Community heroes were recognized and presented with the “M.L.K. Unsung Hero Award” at the memorial breakfast.

The Barbe Show Choir performed and Judge Ron Ware spoke.

Music from the MLK Breakfast

To hear the Barbe Show Choir, follow these links:

Barbe Show Choir

Barbe Show Choir

Barbe Show Choir

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

