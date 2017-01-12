Get Fit Challenge - Theresa

First entry

February 17, 2017

Okay so I don't look 25 yet, but little by little, slowly but slowly, I feel I am making progress. And Valentines Day is often a hard day when you're trying to lose weight. How many of you have been eating skinny and then all of a sudden there is chocolate everywhere on sweetheart day. Well, I don't think anybody who realllllly loves me would be bringing chunks of chocolate around and sure enough, my oldest son Drew brought me roses and a box of carrots, celery and some other green thing. Snap peas I think they were. Now THAT'S LOVE! I haven't eaten them yet, but if he had brought me some fancy chocolates they'd probably be gone by now and I'd be feeling remorseful!

After all the work, trying to eat less and exercise more, I really want to keep moving forward. I've learned that it has to be a combination of diet and exercise. I'm guessing anything that is something else isn't going to work long-term.

My belly still looks like I'm a sumo wrestler, but I think my slacks feel a little loser and people tell me my face looks a bit thinner.

Now I ammmmmmm going to a Mardi Gras ball this weekend, which means temptation will be all around...but I'll try to keep the drinks to two and munch on carrot sticks. Plus, I plan to be a dancing machine, which means I'm bound to burn millions of calories, right?

I know a certain little diet cop will be grilling me next week, to see if I behaved!

Now one of my biggest challenges is finding time for food preparation. Let's face it, working as a full-time reporter is demanding and I don't exactly work nine to five. I'm going to try harder to plan nice UN-processed meals my family and I can eat that will be healthier and low calorie.

One of my favorite low calorie dishes is cauliflower, put through a food processor and then thrown in with sauteed onions. I cook it in a skillet for five minutes and add a tablespoon or two of water if it's not mushy enough. It really does feel like I'm eating rice. The flavor is mild and could be used for any entree served over rice. If you have any simple, low calorie recipes that don't cost a fortune in time or money, please share! You can find me on Face book or at tschmidt@kplctv.com

January 30, 2017

Wow, how time flies when you're eating less and moving more. I have a long way to go, but I do feel I'm making progress with each passing day. (Except those when I stay home, watch TV and eat whatever I want.) ]

My trainer, Greg Soileau, has been wonderful. I keep thinking he's going to tell me I'm a lost cause and leave me floundering on the floor tangled in those giant ropes. But he hasn't yet, and for that I'm grateful.

I guess I haven't been paying enough attention for the last fifty years, but Greg has impressed upon me that the more muscle I have, the more calories I burn. That is, muscle burns calories while you're doing absolutely nothing, while fat doesn't. Now I get what they mean when they talk about transforming someone into a "lean, mean, fat-burning machine." I'm more of a soft, squishy fat storage container, but I'm working to change.

I do think I have more energy. It all goes back to the saying, "use it or lose it." Over the years, I think my fitness strategy has usually been either diet or exercise. I'm finally getting that the only way to be successful, is to embark upon a combination of calorie reduction by way of healthy foods and a well-rounded fitness program.

One of my biggest obstacles is when I get super busy at work and can't find anything healthy to eat. Like today. I ate an

Atkins bar with coffee for breakfast, an Atkins bar for a snack and then an Atkins bar for lunch. I also ate about ten sugar free cough drops and it feels like there's a nuclear war going on in my digestive system. When I go home I do have some baked chicken and veggies I prepared last night, that should last for much of the week.

If anyone has ideas for cheap, easy, healthy meals to fix on the weekend that can last a few days during the week, please send my way!



tschmidt@kplctv.com is just usually too pooped to cook after a full day at work!

Jan. 10, 2017

I hate to work out. When people ask me what I do for exercise, I usually say, “I brush my teeth in the morning and at night.”

Alas, my lack of a fitness routine, poor eating habits and my gettin’ up in years has taken its toll. In my mind’s eye, I still see the 25-year-old Theresa who weighed about 115 pounds. Then I accidentally catch a glimpse of myself in a mirror and realize the old, fat lady I don’t recognize is me!

So, I’m embarking upon a journey to try to again look the way I did when I was 25. NOT. But I would like to be healthier!

As some of you young whippersnappers will find out one day, the extra weight, flab and weakness sneak up on you, especially if you have four darling children, as I do. And the youngest is only 18, so I don’t think anybody should be rushing me to get rid of that baby pooch.

Yet, I take a large handful of pills (morning and night) to try to keep my blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and more at acceptable levels. But maybe, if I eat better and work out some, I can get off some of my medications, feel better and gain strength!

My trainer, Greg Soileau, is showing me ways to build up muscle. Some involve workout machines while others, I can do at home or work or anywhere. Strength training will be especially helpful because the stronger you are, the easier everything is. Just carrying groceries, for example, is harder when you’re a cream puff.

I just did my first push up (sort of a push up) at the gym today and could tell I used muscles that haven’t been used in a long time. (They squealed with delight, they were so happy to be used for a change.)

Greg says when you work out and feel sore, your muscles use extra calories just to repair themselves! I really like that idea, burning extra calories while I do nothing except watch TV.

So, I’m committed to try! Follow along with my co-workers and me as we make this journey and feel free to send encouraging words to tschmidt@kplctv.com

My Mottos so far:

I want to wear out, not rust out.

Use it or lose it.

Why eat a chocolate bar when you can eat Brussel sprouts! (I better work on that one.)

ABOUT THERESA

Goals for 2017: Lose 40 pounds; improve upper body strength. Look like I did when I was 25 (just kidding). Improve health, so as to eliminate some of the meds I now take for Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

I felt most fit when: My kids were small and I was always running after them. Before having them, I used to work out and was stronger and more energetic. (I was also in my 20s and am now 61)

Hardest Habit to Break: Going home, eating dinner and plopping in bed to watch TV before I fall asleep.

My Go-To Meal is Usually: Dinner (I have an 18-year-old son and I want to make sure he has a decent meal).

Foods I do not like are: Pickled pigs feet, tripe, anything from the insect world.

I normally work out: Each morning and each evening I brush my teeth (I do try to walk to work in the morning and working at KPLC is physically demanding for me, since I tote camera and tripod which I often set up and break down several times a day.) I am TRYING to go the gym at least 2 days a week and do something aerobic every day. I wonder if visualizing yourself doing something physically demanding uses any extra calories. Just a thought.