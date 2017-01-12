Get Fit Challenge - Perris

MAKE PERRIS GREAT AGAIN

Jan. 30, 2016

Since my last blog post I've definitely noticed some changes in my body. While I've only lost a few pounds I have seen a difference in my muscle tone. I feel stronger and the workouts are starting to become easier. Also, when I first started the challenge I would usually stay sore for days after the workouts with Greg but now I would say I heal much faster. The use of protein shakes has helped in this regard as well, a suggestion made by my trainer. Finally, I spent some time with my dietician who has helped keep my eating habits on the right track in order to reach my goals. Looking forward to what progress comes from the remaining weeks.

Jan. 12, 2016

I wouldn't say I'm one of those gym/exercise nuts, but I do try to watch my figure.

I had a life-changing event happen a few months after moving to Lake Charles and I decided that it was time for a change. I changed my diet and stopped (for the most part) eating fast food and started to go to the gym more often, eventually getting a gym membership.

I'm 6-foot-1 and I came to Lake Charles around 260 pounds. As of January, I'm now around 220. My goal is to lose another 20-30 pounds and gain more muscle tone as I head into 2017. I've done a few workouts with my trainer already and must say I've never felt this sore working out by myself.

I believe with the trainer I can do the exercises proper and in a way to benefit my body the most. I told my trainer, Greg, my plan is to become more lean - not necessary bulk up - but look more toned. I plan on having my workouts twice a week for 30 minutes each session. I try to workout on my own about five times a week and I'm hoping the Get-Fit challenge can help me reach my goals. Let's make Perris great again!

ABOUT PERRIS

Goals For 2017: Lose 20-30 pounds. Lose more body fat. Become more lean. Improving diet.

I Felt The Most Fit When: Now. Or back in my senior year of high school.

Hardest Habit To Break: Occasional soda every now and then. Drinking water with meals.

My Go-To Meal Is Usually: Subway or Jimmy Johns subs. Maybe Chicken, noodles and squash for dinner.

Foods I Do Not Like Are: I don’t have a specific food I don’t like, I’ll eat pretty much anything that seems good.

I Normally Work Out: Five times a week.