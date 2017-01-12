Authorities release audio of Jan. 6 robbery in hopes of catching suspect

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is still looking for a suspect who robbed a Sulphur convenience store.

Authorities previously released the video without audio, but are now releasing the audio in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect's voice.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 6, at a store on Houston River Road.

"He entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk," said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman. "He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Myers asked anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

