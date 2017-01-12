Thursday morning vehicle fire contained - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Thursday morning vehicle fire contained

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

State police were at the scene of a vehicle fire Thursday morning in Lake Charles, authorities said.

The ramp from I-210 eastbound to I-10 westbound was closed momentarily so firefighters could put out the flames.

The vehicle fire has since been contained and no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-04-15 15:43:34 GMT
    (Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)(Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>

  • Family says Gretna police covering up death of man involved in altercation with officers

    Family says Gretna police covering up death of man involved in altercation with officers

    At a vigil Friday, Debra Guillory said her son, Kendole Joseph, 27, was murdered at the hands of Gretna Police and claimed the department is covering up what happened .  

    More >>

    At a vigil Friday, Debra Guillory said her son, Kendole Joseph, 27, was murdered at the hands of Gretna Police, and she claimed the department is covering up what happened.  

    More >>

  • Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:28:08 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly