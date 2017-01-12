Thursday morning vehicle fire contained - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Thursday morning vehicle fire contained

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

State police were at the scene of a vehicle fire Thursday morning in Lake Charles, authorities said.

The ramp from I-210 eastbound to I-10 westbound was closed momentarily so firefighters could put out the flames.

The vehicle fire has since been contained and no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • What's on the ballot: April 29

    What's on the ballot: April 29

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:30:50 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter could be saved! Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter could be saved! Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine!

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:13:14 GMT
    Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine SundayScattered showers with the chance of sunshine Sunday

    Today, just about all the rain went to our east, and we were left with partly cloudy skies with no rain. No rain is expected here tonight except for a potential quick shower or two. The same setup will be in place tomorrow. So for our Easter Sunday, there could still be a few showers or thunderstorms make its way through, but we could also see plenty of sunshine during the day. 

    More >>

    Today, just about all the rain went to our east, and we were left with partly cloudy skies with no rain. No rain is expected here tonight except for a potential quick shower or two. The same setup will be in place tomorrow. So for our Easter Sunday, there could still be a few showers or thunderstorms make its way through, but we could also see plenty of sunshine during the day. 

    More >>

  • Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-04-15 15:43:34 GMT
    (Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)(Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly