Cameron Parish Fur and Wildlife Festival is Jan. 13 -14

Head on down to Cameron Parish this weekend is the annual Fur & Wildlife Festival.

It features a parade, muskrat and nutria skinning competitions, duck and goose calling competitions, carnival rides and a gumbo cook-off.

It's a unique festival that brings in tourists from all over. This year's festival will honor the fishing industry.

The festival kicks off Thursday with the "Little Miss and Mr. Cameron Parish" competition.

There will be live music, lots of food and wildlife.

For more information, call 337-540-9449 or visit the festival's Facebook page and website.



