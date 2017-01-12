WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Crawfish season

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

An all-day standoff at a bail bondsman's office on Broad Street ended when the woman inside the building took her own life.

Some Iowa residents are upset over plans by a developer to convert a house in their neighborhood into a home for sober living.

They are off and running for Lake Charles and other municipal elections in Calcasieu parish. Eight candidates had officially signed up to run for mayor of Lake Charles. Lake Charles city council districts are also on the ballot along with Town of Vinton and two special elections.

Plus, it's a unique festival that brings in tourists from all over the nation. Get ready, because this weekend is the Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Parish.

And it's the beginning of crawfish season and people are wondering what type of harvest some Louisiana farmers will have this year.

In weather, the forecast remains warm. There is a chance of fog development between now and sunrise but the threat of rain today remains on the low side. Tracking a front by early next week that could bring some better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures but old man winter does not return in the long range forecast. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

