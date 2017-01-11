Some Iowa residents concerned about sober living home locating in their neighborhood

One Southwest Louisiana man recently purchased a home in Iowa with the hopes of turning it into a sober living house.

"Typically, the last six months of your sentence, you go to a halfway house; that's not what this is," said Lee Mallett, developer. "This is not a halfway house."

The home on Sheridan Street will become a sober living house for men.

"These people are coming typically from drug rehab centers," said Mallett. "..They have an addiction and they're coming here to live together to support each other."

The men would have to have jobs and pay rent to stay at the home. Mallett would also offer counseling.

"Unlike other sober living houses where they actually run themselves, we supervise ours." he said.

But neighbor Judy Harrison doesn't believe that.

"There are no guidelines to establish these homes - that's what concerns me," said Harrison. "There needs to be guidelines that are established."

Harrison and her sister, Rita Corbello, live right next to the house and for Corbello, one of her biggest issues is safety.

"I have a handicapped daughter who lives with me, and we're just steps away from this house that's going to have eight to ten men possibly, and they are all either alcoholics or drug addicts...trying to be rehabilitated." said Corbello.

Both sisters believe not much can be done at this point, but they hope instead of eight men the house can have fewer than that.

"Four would not be bad, but I doubt that this is going to be for four," said Corbello.

No matter the number, though; Mallett still plans to make this work, and doesn't see the issue.

"They put them in neighborhoods because they are trying to adjust them back into a normal life," said Mallett.

But both sisters will continue to fight this, and hope something can be done.

"I'm asking for the right people to help us have some sort of restrictions or guidelines for these homes." said Harrison. "You can not take people that are drug addicts and criminals, and put them in a neighborhood of single family dwellings and expect this to be a safe environment for them."

According to Bill Labove, Jeff Davis Police Jury member, Mallett is legally allowed to do this.

Mallett plans to fix the home and have it move-in ready in a month.

