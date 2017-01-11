Some Iowa residents concerned about sober living home locating in their neighborhood

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is lifting emergency restrictions placed on recreational boating on the Calcasieu River Friday, April 14, 2017, at midnight. OHSEP instituted a state of emergency on April 8, 2017 due to rising water levels from recent heavy rains. OHSEP said water levels have dropped to near normal conditions. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is lifting emergency restrictions placed on recreational boating on the Calcasieu River Friday, April 14, 2017, at midnight. OHSEP instituted a state of emergency on April 8, 2017 due to rising water levels from recent heavy rains. OHSEP said water levels have dropped to near normal conditions. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
April the giraffe is finally giving birth! Follow along on KPLC's Facebook pageMore >>
When will April the Giraffe have her baby?More >>
A Fort Polk man accused of making a bomb was arrested on Friday by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.More >>
A Fort Polk man accused of making a bomb was arrested on Friday by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested a Port Arthur woman after she led authorities on a high-speed pursuit on I-10, La. 3258, and through Iowa.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested a Port Arthur woman after she led authorities on a high-speed pursuit on I-10, La. 3258, and through Iowa.More >>
Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcoholMore >>
Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcoholMore >>