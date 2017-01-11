McNeese Softball began practice for 2017 season on Wednesday

With less than a month away from the start of the 2017 season, the McNeese softball team conducted its first official practice of the spring at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

The first full team practice for 2016 Southland Conference regular season and tournament champions are also scheduled for a 10 a.m. practice on Thursday and a 2:15 p.m. practice on Friday to conclude the first week.

First year head coach James Landreneau, who has been a Cowgirl assistant for the past four years will have 14 letterwinners, six starters and two redshirts from that team returning this season. Landreneau took over for Joanna Hardin, who is now the head coach at Virginia.

Two time All-American Erika Piancastelli returns for her junior season and is coming off another stellar season after being name the Southland Conference player and hitter for the second straight year. Piancastelli became McNeese’s career homerun leader as a sophomore, ending the season with 22 and one shy of tying the SLC single season record.

Also returning will be the speedster Marisa Taunton who is coming off the best season of her career after leading the Cowgirls in hits, stolen bases and at bat. Taunton was named to the all-region third team last season.

The Cowgirls return their entire outfield all but one infielder. Joining Taunton in the outfield will be Justyce McClain and Tori Yanitor along with Morgan Catron who saw playing time as both an outfielder and designated player. The Cowgirls will have to replace starting shortstop Taylor Goree who ended a successful career last year along with pitchers Jamie Allred and Emily Vincent.

Hailey Drew, Shanice Hagler and Shelbi Strickland are the returning infield starters while the pitching staff returns senior Rachel Smith and junior Jolie Trahan from the previous staff.

The Cowgirls picked up LSU transfer Baylee Corbello and Galveston Community College transfer Maitlin Raycroft in the offseason. Freshmen Alexsandra Flores and Caroline Settle will be making their first collegiate appearances in the circle.

McNeese will open its season at home on Feb. 9 against Southern Miss. The Cowgirls will also host UL-Monroe (Feb. 15), Tulsa (Feb. 24), South Alabama (Feb. 28), Houston Baptist (Mar. 7), LSU (Apr. 11) and Houston (Apr. 25) in single games. McNeese will host Sam Houston State, Northwestern State, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference series. The SLC Tournament is slated for May 10-12 in Conway, Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.