See who qualified for the March 25 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

See who qualified for the March 25 election

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The following have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the March 25 election. 

Information from geauxvote.com.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Mayor of Lake Charles

  • Leon "Joe" Banks, Democrat
  • Wilford Carter, Democrat
  • Eligha Guillory, Democrat
  • Nic Hunter, Republican
  • Dana Jackson, Democrat
  • Chris Landry, Democrat
  • Gary Monbelly, Democrat
  • Marshall Simien, Democrat

Lake Charles City Council, District A

  • Christopher "Coach" Archinard, Democrat
  • Cary Chavis, Democrat
  • Kecee Lewis, no party
  • Mary Morris, Democrat
  • Ron Richard, Democrat

Lake Charles City Council District B

  • Luvertha August, Democrat
  • Lashawnda Bartie, Democrat
  • Fantacee Brown, no party
  • Nicole J. Moncrief, Democrat
  • Lionel "Sarge" Taylor, Democrat

Lake Charles City Council District C

  • Eric Doshier, Democrat
  • Rodney Geyen, Democrat
  • Nadine Dunbar Gills, Democrat
  • Priscilla Sam, Democrat
  • Randy Thibodeaux, Democrat

Lake Charles City Council District D

  • John Ieyoub, Republican

Lake Charles City Council District E

  • Stuart Weatherford, Republican

Lake Charles City Council District F

  • Jerry Adams, Democrat
  • Michael Cuba Jr., Democrat
  • Craig Marks, Democrat
  • Rick McClain, Republican
  • Kelvin "Dexter" Naylor Sr., Democrat
  • Johnnie Thibodeaux, no party

Lake Charles City Council District G

  • Mark Eckard, Republican
  • Khalid Taha, Republican

School Board District 12

  • Russell Castille, Sulphur, Republican

Vinton mayor

  • Chad Ivery Perry, Libertarian
  • Kenny Stinson, Democrat

Vinton Chief of Police

  • Ricky Fox, Democrat
  • Laura Oliver, Republican
  • Michael "M. Tyler" Roach, Republican

Vinton City Council (5 to be selected)

  • Bliss Bujard, Republican
  • Hubert "Gilly" Gaillard
  • Stephanie Hardy, Democrat
  • Richard "Fats" Huval, other
  • "B.B" Loyd, Democrat
  •  Paul Patin, Democrat
  •  Patrick Vice, Republican

Sulphur City Council, District 3

  • Melinda D. Hardy, Democrat

ALLEN PARISH

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

  • Vanessa Waguespack Anseman, Republican
  • Candyce Perret, Lafayette, Republican
  • Susan Theall, Republican

CAMERON PARISH

Ward 2 Justice of the Peace

  • Susie Fawvor, Democrat

Ward 2 Constable

  • Christopher Fountain, no party

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

School Board District 13

  • Jody Singletary, no party

Jennings Mayor

  • Henry Guinn, Republican
  • Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat
  • Patsy Metcalf Richard, Republican

Fenton Alderman

  • Katherine "Kathy" Corbello, Republican
  • Geneva Joseph, Democrat
  • Clarence Talbert Jr., Democrat

Elton Town Council

  • Marilynn Broussard Granger, Democrat

Jennings City Council District A

  • No qualifiers yet

Jennings City Council District B

  • William "Johnny" Armentor

Jennings City Council District C

  • Clifton LeJeune, Republican

Jennings City Council District D

  • Anthony "Coach" LeBlanc, Democrat
  • Jennings City Council District E
  • No qualifiers yet

VERNON PARISH

School Board District 1 (Five to be selected)

  • Jackie Self, Republican

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Animal chiropractor

    Monday, April 17 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-04-17 10:05:23 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1,300 for Christmas toy drive

    'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1,300 for Christmas toy drive

    Sunday, April 16 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-04-16 21:09:35 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Parish deputies arrest suspect in Sunday morning nightclub shooting

    Calcasieu Parish deputies arrest suspect in Sunday morning nightclub shooting

    Sunday, April 16 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-04-16 20:04:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Parish deputies have arrested a suspect involved in a Sunday morning nightclub shooting in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

    More >>

    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a suspect involved in a Sunday morning nightclub shooting in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly