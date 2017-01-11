See who qualified for the March 25 election

Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser. And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite. The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...