Monday morning high-speed pursuit suspect identified - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Monday morning high-speed pursuit suspect identified

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 26-year-old Lake Charles has been identified as the suspect in Monday morning's high-speed pursuit, which ended in a crash on Pete Manena Road in Sulphur, according to authorities.

Sulphur Chief Police Lewis Coats said the suspect, Monaishea Trahmonne Minix was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession and distribution of CDS schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm in proximity of CDS drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, driving while under suspension, passing on shoulder, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The police chase began around 9 a.m., by a K-9 officer on 1-10 westbound and PPG Drive, Coats said. Minix hit a vehicle headed east before crashing on Pete Manena Road. Minix ran from the crash scene into a construction site where he was apprehended.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown non-life-threatening injuries, Coats said. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

