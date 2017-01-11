Jennings man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Howard Mark Langley (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Howard Mark Langley (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 54-year-old Jennings man is accused of approaching a juvenile for sexual conversations at a local grocery store, according to authorities.

Howard Mark Langley was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

On January 10, deputies responded to a complaint of a young man being approached by Langley at a local grocery store, Ivey said. The young man told deputies that Langley began a sexual conversation with him, which he refused because he felt uncomfortable. Langley continued with the sexual conversation, even approaching the young man a second time in the store. Langley was booked into the parish jail with no bond.

Ivey asks anyone with information to call the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-824-3850 or Det. Thomas Gatte at 337-821-2106.

The case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

