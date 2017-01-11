LCPD: All-day standoff ends in suicide

An all-day standoff at a bail bondsman's office on Broad Street ended when the woman inside the building took her own life, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call at Cecil's Bail Bonds at 8:30 a.m. of a potentially suicidal woman inside the building, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. She was believed to have a gun.

Negotiators communicated with the woman for nine hours, before negotiations began to break down, Keenum said.

The Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team employed tear gas in an effort to remove the woman from the building.

"This call to the Lake Charles Police Department did not end the way in which we had hoped, as the suicidal person inside the business took her own life," Keenum said.

