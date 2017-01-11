LCPD: All-day standoff ends in suicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD: All-day standoff ends in suicide

(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An all-day standoff at a bail bondsman's office on Broad Street ended when the woman inside the building took her own life, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call at Cecil's Bail Bonds at 8:30 a.m. of a potentially suicidal woman inside the building, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. She was believed to have a gun.

Negotiators communicated with the woman for nine hours, before negotiations began to break down, Keenum said.

The Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team employed tear gas in an effort to remove the woman from the building.

"This call to the Lake Charles Police Department did not end the way in which we had hoped, as the suicidal person inside the business took her own life," Keenum said.

Mobile users, click HERE for more photos.

Follow KPLC reporter Kaitlin Rust on Twitter at twitter.com/KaitlinRustKPLC.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:11:17 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>

  • FULL VIDEO: KPLC interview with Patricia Minaldi

    FULL VIDEO: KPLC interview with Patricia Minaldi

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:09:55 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcohol 

    More >>

    Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcohol 

    More >>

  • DeRidder Police Department holding 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser

    DeRidder Police Department holding 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-04-14 23:56:59 GMT
    DeRidder Officer of the Year Cpl. Kristopher Pruett (Source: DeRidder Police Department)DeRidder Officer of the Year Cpl. Kristopher Pruett (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.?

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly