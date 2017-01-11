Legal Corner: What is a covenant marriage?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: I have heard of something called a covenant marriage. Exactly what is a covenant marriage? Can couples who enter into a covenant marriage get a divorce?

A covenant marriage is a marriage entered into by one male and one female who understand and agree that the marriage between them is a lifelong relationship. Parties to a covenant marriage must have received counseling emphasizing the nature and purposes of marriage and the responsibilities thereto. Only when there has been a complete and total breach of the marital covenant commitment may the non-breaching party seek a declaration that the marriage is no longer legally recognized. A man and woman may contract a covenant marriage by declaring their intent to do so on their application for a marriage license, as provided in R.S. 9:224(C), and executing a declaration of intent to contract a covenant marriage, as provided in R.S. 9:273. The application for a marriage license and the declaration of intent shall be filed with the official who issues the marriage license. A covenant marriage terminates only for one of the causes enumerated in Civil Code Article 101. A covenant marriage may be terminated by divorce only upon one of the exclusive grounds enumerated in R.S. 9:307. A covenant marriage agreement may not be dissolved, rescinded, or otherwise terminated by the mutual consent of the spouses. Divorce or separation from bed and board in a covenant marriage; exclusive grounds are, notwithstanding any other law to the contrary and subsequent to the parties obtaining counseling, a spouse to a covenant marriage may obtain a judgment of divorce only upon proof of any of the following: (1) The other spouse has committed adultery. (2) The other spouse has committed a felony and has been sentenced to death or imprisonment at hard labor. (3) The other spouse has abandoned the matrimonial domicile for a period of one year and constantly refuses to return. (4) The other spouse has physically or sexually abused the spouse seeking the divorce or a child of one of the spouses. (5) The spouses have been living separate and apart continuously without reconciliation for a period of two years. (6)(a) The spouses have been living separate and apart continuously without reconciliation for a period of one year from the date the judgment of separation from bed and board was signed; (b) If there is a minor child or children of the marriage, the spouses have been living separate and apart continuously without reconciliation for a period of one year and six months from the date the judgment of separation from bed and board was signed; however, if abuse of a child of the marriage or a child of one of the spouses is the basis for which the judgment of separation from bed and board was obtained, then a judgment of divorce may be obtained if the spouses have been living separate and apart continuously without reconciliation for a period of one year from the date the judgment of separation from bed and board was signed.

Question: When I left my previous employer, I scheduled my vacation so I could do the interview for my new job before breaking ties with the previous employer. As I was in the interview stage with the new company, my former boss called me to see if I had the job. When I returned home expecting a check for my vacation time, there was none. I contacted my previous employer and asked why I hadn't received my vacation pay and was told vacation was a gift, and because I left the company it was not paid to me. After looking through the previous years’ pay stubs, there was nothing about "gift" on any of them, but it did have "vacation" paid out. Do I have a legal right to receive the vacation pay, or am I just out that money? It’s been almost 2 years.

We have consulted with a local employment law attorney. The resolve will be found in the employer handbook on vacation policy. How much time did the employee have to work to acquire vacation time? Generally, it is one year. If the employee has acquired vacation time in accordance with the policy, does the policy state that vacation is a gratuity? If so, then there is no basis for recovery. The employee has three years from the date of termination to file a claim. If the employee is entitled to vacation pay according to the policy, then the employee should send a certified letter to the former employer demanding pay. If the employer does not pay within nine (9) days of receipt of the letter, then the employee is entitled to file a claim for vacation pay owed, attorney fees and penalty wages which is one (1) day of pay for each day delayed up to 90 days for refusal to pay. See LA. R.S. 23:631.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.