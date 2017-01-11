Second Harvest Food Pantry at Fairview Elementary

Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish 204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...More >>
Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish 204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...More >>
Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcoholMore >>
Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcoholMore >>
The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.?More >>
The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.More >>