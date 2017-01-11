Second Harvest Food Pantry at Fairview Elementary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Second Harvest Food Pantry at Fairview Elementary

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Second Harvest Food Pantry (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC) Second Harvest Food Pantry (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the new Second Harvest School Pantry at Fairview Elementary.

This food pantry will provide nutritious food to students and their families throughout the school year.

Mobile users, click HERE to view pictures.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Early voting for April 29 election begins Saturday

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:11:17 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>

    Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish   204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...

    More >>

  • FULL VIDEO: KPLC interview with Patricia Minaldi

    FULL VIDEO: KPLC interview with Patricia Minaldi

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:09:55 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcohol 

    More >>

    Embattled Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi sat down with KPLC Friday morning for an interview. She admitted to her struggles with alcohol 

    More >>

  • DeRidder Police Department holding 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser

    DeRidder Police Department holding 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-04-14 23:56:59 GMT
    DeRidder Officer of the Year Cpl. Kristopher Pruett (Source: DeRidder Police Department)DeRidder Officer of the Year Cpl. Kristopher Pruett (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.?

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department is planning a "shocking" fundraiser for its Christmas toy drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly