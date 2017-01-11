Qualifying for upcoming spring election begins today

It's a big day for all those hoping to become the next Mayor of Lake Charles but that's not the only seat up for grabs in this upcoming election.

The Mayor's office is also open in Vinton as well as City Council and Chief of Police.

And two special elections: The Calcasieu Parish School Board's District #12 seat and the City of Sulphur's Councilman, District #3.

Westlake will see some tax propositions on the ballot.

All of these, of course, will require potential candidates to meet certain requirements and there are fees associated with qualifying.

Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, Lynn Jones said he wanted to encourage residents to turn out.

"You know, we did recently go through a big national election, presidential election, congressional elections and what have you, and that is very important but also municipal elections and local elections really can affect you more and your day to day lives, and so it's just as important and in some ways more important," he said.

For more information on the qualifying and election dates, click HERE.

