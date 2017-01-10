School board approves sales tax renewal for April election

Moss Bluff residents will be asked to approve a sales tax renewal for education this spring.

In December 2014, voters overwhelming rejected a property tax increase to add a new elementary school.

Now, the school board will ask residents to keep a sales tax that's helped fund schools in that area since the early1990s.

With the significant growth in the Moss Bluff community, a new elementary school is something that has resurfaced. School Board Member John Duhon is desperately pushing for it.

"How do you fix a school that was built for about 600, and now has a thousand in it?" he said. "You can't fix that."

Two years ago, there was an effort to build a new K-5 elementary school with a new property tax, but residents voted it down.

"People that own property are tired of being taxed while people who don't own property reap the benefits of that, so it seems like a sales tax would be the better way to get the money," said Moss Bluff resident Vicky Johnston.

So now Duhon and other school board members plan for a sales tax renewal vote to help fund an upper elementary school.

"I think there is a very good chance it will pass." said Duhon. "I think most of the people understand the need."

But Johnston doesn't think it will be that easy since most residents are anti-tax.

"I think it's going to be a big sell in Moss Bluff to get people to vote for the tax." said Johnston. "They're going to have to be very specific about what the plans are, where the money's going, what they're going to do with the surplus tax money before anybody will agree to vote yes."

The board unanimously approved the sales tax renewal to go on the April ballot, but now it's up to Moss Bluff residents to decide its fate.

"We're all one community; we're all voting for the same thing for our kids," said Johnston.

The building projects that would be provided through the renewal would be:

New "Upper Elementary" school adjacent to Moss Bluff Middle School New Sam Houston High School competition gymnasium and band hall Hard surface parent drop off road at Moss Bluff Middle School New Library at Moss Bluff Elementary School New multipurpose/"gymatorium" - a gym and auditorium - and reroofing of main buildings at Gillis Elementary.

If the renewal is passed, Duhon said all the projects will begin immediately.

Moss Bluff residents will be able to vote on this tax renewal in a special election on April 29.

