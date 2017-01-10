WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: A plea for blood donations

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Sulphur man remains hospitalized after a confrontation with Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies.

State police are mourning the loss of a trooper who died Tuesday of a heart attack while at work.

A plea for blood donations in the Lake Charles area, as blood supply levels reach critical lows. Find out what's led to there only being a two day supply and how you can help today.

Moss Bluff residents will be asked to approve a sales tax renewal for education this spring.

As of this morning, most Sulphur residents have gotten their internet and phone service restored. Suddenlink representatives say a dump truck that hit a cable fiber line is to blame for Tuesday's internet and phone outages.

Plus, a state appeal court ruling could endanger funding for more than 30 of Louisiana's 148 public charter schools, and that includes the three charter schools in Lake Charles.

And the upcoming spring election has many seats up for grabs across Calcasieu parish, one of those being Mayor for the City of Lake Charles.

In weather, some patchy areas of fog developing but nothing too widespread at the moment thanks to the breezes overnight. The big story over the next several days is the unseasonable warmth with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s. A cold front next week brings better rain chances and cooler weather back to the area.Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

