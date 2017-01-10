WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: A plea for blood donations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: A plea for blood donations

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Sulphur man remains hospitalized after a confrontation with Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies.

State police are mourning the loss of a trooper who died Tuesday of a heart attack while at work.

A plea for blood donations in the Lake Charles area, as blood supply levels reach critical lows. Find out what's led to there only being a two day supply and how you can help today.

Moss Bluff residents will be asked to approve a sales tax renewal for education this spring. 

As of this morning, most Sulphur residents have gotten their internet and phone service restored. Suddenlink representatives say a dump truck that hit a cable fiber line is to blame for Tuesday's internet and phone outages.

Plus, a state appeal court ruling could endanger funding for more than 30 of Louisiana's 148 public charter schools, and that includes the three charter schools in Lake Charles.

And the upcoming spring election has many seats up for grabs across Calcasieu parish, one of those being Mayor for the City of Lake Charles.

In weather, some patchy areas of fog developing but nothing too widespread at the moment thanks to the breezes overnight. The big story over the next several days is the unseasonable warmth with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s. A cold front next week brings better rain chances and cooler weather back to the area.Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Paid time off to volunteer

    Paid time off to volunteer

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:30:36 GMT
    Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

  • Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:23:09 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

  • St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:22:03 GMT
    (Source: Kelli Fontenot)(Source: Kelli Fontenot)

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly