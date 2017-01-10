LiHEAP accepting applications for low-income utility assistance - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LiHEAP accepting applications for low-income utility assistance beginning Jan. 17

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Louisiana Housing Corporation) (Source: Louisiana Housing Corporation)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) will be taking applications from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 from Calcasieu residents applying for financial assistance on electricity and gas utility expenses.

Based on 2015 - 2016 figures, more than 7,800 people parish-wide benefited from this program.

The program uses a resident's total income to determine eligibility, and priority is given to residents over 60, households with children under 5, and the disabled. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Interested residents must schedule an appointment through the program's call center at 337-721-4033.

Scheduled appointments will be given in the following communities on specified days and times.

Lake Charles
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
Monday – Thursday

Sulphur
TBA

DeQuincy
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 
First and Third Tuesday of each month 

Westlake
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 
Third Monday of each month   

Vinton
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 
Second Tuesday of each month 

Iowa
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Fourth Thursday of each month

Starks
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 
Second Thursday of each month 

Bell City
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
First Monday of each month
 

  Paid time off to volunteer

    Paid time off to volunteer

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:30:36 GMT
    Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

  Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:23:09 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

  St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:22:03 GMT
    (Source: Kelli Fontenot)(Source: Kelli Fontenot)

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>
