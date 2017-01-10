LiHEAP accepting applications for low-income utility assistance beginning Jan. 17

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) will be taking applications from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 from Calcasieu residents applying for financial assistance on electricity and gas utility expenses.

Based on 2015 - 2016 figures, more than 7,800 people parish-wide benefited from this program.

The program uses a resident's total income to determine eligibility, and priority is given to residents over 60, households with children under 5, and the disabled. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Interested residents must schedule an appointment through the program's call center at 337-721-4033.

Scheduled appointments will be given in the following communities on specified days and times.

Lake Charles

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday – Thursday

Sulphur

TBA

DeQuincy

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

First and Third Tuesday of each month

Westlake

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Third Monday of each month

Vinton

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Second Tuesday of each month

Iowa

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Fourth Thursday of each month

Starks

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Second Thursday of each month

Bell City

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

First Monday of each month



