LifeShare blood donations hit critical low - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LifeShare blood donations hit critical low

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: LifeShare) (Source: LifeShare)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

LifeShare Blood Centers says its blood supply is now less than two days. 

The organization is asking anyone eligible to donate blood to do so. LifeShare says the low numbers of blood donors are in part due to the holiday season and some inclement weather in the region.

Hundreds of blood donors are needed every week to support patients in Southwest Louisiana. Lifeshare says donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving treatment for trauma victims, patients with blood disorders, and those undergoing cancer treatments

Whole blood donations can supply as many as three patients with blood. Those donations take about an hour, which includes registration, screening and donation.

“Right now, we are in a situation where if more people in our community do not come forward to donate blood someone may suffer because it simply won’t be available for a life-saving treatment,” says Tina Hooper, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Centers. 

For more information call 800-256-4932 or visit http://www.lifeshare.org/giving-blood.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Paid time off to volunteer

    Paid time off to volunteer

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:30:36 GMT
    Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)Lake Charles Urgent Care has piloted a program for its employees to take advantage of paid time off to volunteer, or VTO. (Source: KPLC)

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

    More >>

  • Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:23:09 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

  • St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    St. Margaret students perform Stations of the Cross

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:22:03 GMT
    (Source: Kelli Fontenot)(Source: Kelli Fontenot)

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Students at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles performed the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly