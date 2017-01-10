LifeShare blood donations hit critical low

LifeShare Blood Centers says its blood supply is now less than two days.

The organization is asking anyone eligible to donate blood to do so. LifeShare says the low numbers of blood donors are in part due to the holiday season and some inclement weather in the region.

Hundreds of blood donors are needed every week to support patients in Southwest Louisiana. Lifeshare says donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving treatment for trauma victims, patients with blood disorders, and those undergoing cancer treatments

Whole blood donations can supply as many as three patients with blood. Those donations take about an hour, which includes registration, screening and donation.

“Right now, we are in a situation where if more people in our community do not come forward to donate blood someone may suffer because it simply won’t be available for a life-saving treatment,” says Tina Hooper, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Centers.

For more information call 800-256-4932 or visit http://www.lifeshare.org/giving-blood.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.