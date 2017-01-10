Are you signed up for CalcaShout?

Charlotte Adams has been caring for her 65-year-old mother ever since she had a bad experience in a nursing home.

Her mother has dementia and often gets away from Adams - three times, to be exact.

It's crucial they find her quickly. This time, she disappeared at night without proper clothing and shoes.

"I just thank God she made it back home safe and nothing happened to her," said Adams.

Lake Charles Police Department officers located Judy Adams four miles away from home, thanks to a resident who recognized her from the description sent across all communication platforms.

"People can't take action if they don't know about it," said Emergency Response Coordinator Robert Daughdril.

He said CalcaShout makes sure everyone knows about what's going on.

"I tell law enforcement, if you only have 10 men on duty, you only have 20 eyes looking. Like this morning, we had thousands of eyes looking and they cover a larger area than just a couple of officers," said Daughdril.

The program, introduced in 2008, sends alerts to residents' phones that can be targeted at certain areas on a map. The system has many functions - from sending alerts about a missing person or child - to weather alerts and evacuations.

"We had an Alzheimer patient who went missing, and we found her in less than 20 minutes," said Daughdril. "We've had returns on calls in less than five minutes."

It's been proven quick and effective to get crucial, life-saving information out to the public, but here's the catch: The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) needs your cell phone numbers in order to make it happen.

The system needs a wide web of people to contact, so there can be more happy endings like this one.

It's a quick and easy process to sign up for this service which is customizable and serves many purposes.

Sign up for CalcaShout HERE.

