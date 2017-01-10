UPDATE: State police mourn loss of trooper who died of heart attack

Louisiana State Police Troop D is mourning the loss of a trooper who died Tuesday afternoon of a heart attack while at work.

Sgt. Tracy Morgan, 51, assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Division, was working at the Capital One Tower when, at about 1 p.m., he "collapsed as he walked from the parking garage to the main building," said Sgt. James Anderson, state police spokesman.

"Troopers and medical personnel working in the building administered CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived. Despite the best efforts of those who came to his aid, Sgt. Morgan was pronounced dead at CHRISTUS-St. Patrick Hospital," he said.

Morgan served in the U.S. Marines and was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department before becoming a state trooper in 1994. Morgan had extensive investigative experience and served as a crisis negotiator, Anderson said.

“He epitomized what it meant to be a trooper,” said Col. Mike Edmonson, Louisiana State Police superintendent. "He will be missed by us all.”

Late Tuesday afternoon. a procession of troopers transported Morgan's body from CHRISTUS-St. Patrick Hospital to the funeral home.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved