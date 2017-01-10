Dump truck hitting cable fiber line cause of Suddenlink outage

Suddenlink representatives say a dump truck that hit a cable fiber line is to blame for today's internet and phone outages.

A crew is currently working to repair the problem, said spokeswoman Janet Meahan.

KPLC has had multiple reports of outages from viewers. The Calcasieu Parish School Board also reported that the outage caused phones and internet to go down at multiple schools around 11:40 a.m.

