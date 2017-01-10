Further investigation leads to firearms theft charge for Lake Arthur man

Jeff Davis Sheriff's authorities say a man who was previously arrested for illegal possession of a firearm is actually the person who stole the weapon.

Curth James Romero, 22, was arrested in September for illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice.

On Monday, Romero was arrested for stealing the weapon, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Ivey also said Romero provided a convicted felon with the gun.

Romero is charged with theft of a firearm, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, and illegally supplying a felon with ammunition.

