Elderly woman reported missing has been found - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Elderly woman reported missing has been found

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An elderly woman reported missing has been found, authorities said.

Judy Adams, 65, was found near Fitzenreiter and Pear streets, about 5 miles from where she had last been seen Monday night in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

