Last year's flooding had devastating impact on rice production

The August 2016 flooding left a devastating impact on the area's rice production - the state's southern parishes suffered about $68 million in losses.

With the beginning of rice season only a few weeks away, farmers are getting ready in hopes to have better yields.

Farmers, business owners and residents attended the Southwest Louisiana Rice and Soybean Clinic in Welsh on Tuesday to learn more about various issues farmers face, including rice varieties available, weed control, and production and fertility for both rice and soybean.

Calcasieu Parish LSU Ag Center Extension Agent, Jimmy Meaux, explained how the flooding impacted our area.

"Rice is one of the larger cash crops that we have in Louisiana, Calcasieu not so much. But in the southwest area, it's probably one of our staples as far as jobs. A lot of rice gets exported out of our country to other places overseas and part of Lake Charles stays real busy and shipping so it's a big thing in Louisiana," he said.

"We had some of it that could not be harvested and everything that really was harvested that was salvageable the yield as well as the quality was reduced significantly," said Dr. Steven Linscombe, LSU Ag Center Rice Research Station researcher, at the clinic.

KPLC first introduced Craig Schultz and his family on air at their family farm in August of last year, when they were dealing with the impacts left behind by the flood.

"We lost the rice that wasn't harvested - we probably lost 30 percent, 100 percent total loss acreage and the rest of it was impacted as the depth of the water was on it," Schultz said.

Now, Schultz and his family, like many others across the state, are looking forward to the upcoming season. They say the clinic has provided new options in hopes of increasing yields.

But Linscombe said the weather isn't the only thing farmers have to worry about.



"The price of rice is bad right now - it's low; it's not historically low, but it's the lowest it's been for the past years, so it's tough for our producers right now," Linscombe said.



It's an obstacle Schultz said he has been facing for the past few years.

"It's time for it to get better or we are not going to have a lot of farmers left in the rice business," Schultz said.

Schultz said he remains optimistic for the future.

