WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Officer-involved shooting in Sulphur

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

An officer-involved shooting overnight at a mobile home park in Sulphur is being investigated by Louisiana State Police. Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were responding to an attempted suicide when the shooting took place.

A Lake Charles man is trying to put this life back together this morning after his house burned down.

An investigation continues this morning into how an insulator shattered, cutting off power to other substations and about 30,000 homes/businesses in Lake Charles. We'll have an update from Entergy this morning and hear what they have to say about communicating in these emergency situations.

Southwest Louisiana rice and soybean farmers will have an opportunity to hear from experts today in hopes of increasing yields and production at a clinic in Welsh. Find out just how much farmers were impacted due to the August flooding.

Plus, it's time for damage control for gardeners after the weekend freeze.

And the Clemson Tigers are college football national champions for the first time since 1981. They beat Alabama last night 35-31.

In weather, a big warm-up is underway with temperatures back into the 70s with breezy conditions this afternoon. Only a few showers return to the forecast ahead while temperatures remain well above average through the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.