UPDATE: Suspect identified in Mosswood Road officer-involved shooting

The 19-year-old suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened at Mosswood Estates Mobile Home Park in Carlyss Monday night has been identified, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies found the suspect, Austin L. Rackley, of Sulphur, holding a gun in his hand and arguing with a family member, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman. The residential development is located at 1141 Mosswood Drive off Beglis Parkway.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso was called to the scene after the shooting, during which Rackley was shot in the neck.



"They encounter a 19- year-old man who has a gun who is arguing with his mother. Deputies encounter him, they take cover behind another trailer. They give him verbal commands to put the weapon down. He ends up raising the weapon at them. They fire shots striking him. He was brought to a local hospital and has since been brought to a Lafayette hospital," he said.

No word on whether Rackley was shot just once or multiple times. The sheriff said deputies administered first aid and life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene. At last word, Rackley is still hospitalized in Lafayette.



Deputies said it's likely Rackley will face a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

Mancuso has requested the Louisiana State Police to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident.

