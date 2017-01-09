There's hope in salvaging your plants after the 'big freeze'

Last week's freezing temperatures drove most everyone indoors.

But plants were left outside to bear the cold. But how do you salvage your plants after they froze? One professional said it actually starts before planting.

"Choose plants wisely," said Austin Hebert, Good Earth Garden Center's owner. "In other words, don't try to bring something from Cuba or South America up here unless you're aware that it is going to maybe expire or freeze or you're just going to lose your money."

Hebert said preparation for the cold weather is pivotal in salvaging your plants after they freeze.

"If you've been feeding it, fertilizing it, keeping it watered properly, that's a good thing. Just like us, if we're healthy, we can ward off sickness better.

Robert Turley of the LSU Agricultural Center reminded to not throw out the plants that appear to be dead, and that having a few weeks of patience is key.

"We need until probably February to take a look at things," said Turley. "There's things that are limp, mushy. You can certainly do some cosmetic cleaning, but I would wait for a lot of these things before we start throwing them out or cutting them down."

"Some plants will freeze back, but won't freeze dead. In other words, you cut them back, and they grow again the next year," said Hebert.

When the time comes back to cut back your plants after they freeze, it's important to have the right equipment.

"They have a type of clippers that has a flat side," said Hebert. "Don't use the ones with the big broad flat side because it bruises the tissue."

It's also important to remember to not use salt pellets on walkways when ice is on the ground. Instead, use sand or cat litter.

"If you accumulate salt, all it does it just pull the water right out of the plant," said Turley.

If you don't want to take the risk on losing your plants due to the freeze, just do something easy like moving them indoors out of the cold temperatures.

