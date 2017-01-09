Major changes proposed for TOPS scholarship program

Big changes to the state's tuition assistance program TOPS could soon be made. The first steps in updating current criteria and creating new guidelines were made in Baton Rouge this week.

Amid a budget crisis and looming cuts to all state agencies last summer, Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell sponsored a bill calling for the evaluation of post-secondary education in Louisiana.

On Monday, senior staff presented the Board of Regents with a set of draft recommendations to be reviewed. The 44-page draft includes new criteria for TOPS recipients to new ideas for helping fund the program.

"What we are looking at is working more closely with the senior year in high school," said Dr. Joseph Rallo, Commissioner of Higher Education.

Rallo said before setting new standards for college students, it all begins with ensuring high school seniors are prepared after graduation.

"We would like to be able to have students graduate with 30 college credits which are called dual credits," said Rallo.

The thought is if students earn dual-enrollment credits while in high school, they'll finish college quicker, needing less financial aid and saving the state money.

Also in the report, a proposal raising the minimum number of credit hours for TOPS recipients from 24 hours a year to 30. Rallo said at just 12 credit hours a semester, it takes students more than 4 years to graduate. Requiring 30 a year - to be earned over an entire academic year - students will be on track to graduate college in four years.

In another recommendation, Rallo said changing how much TOPS pays each year to a sort of an 'earn as you go' program, might be just the incentive students need.

"Fund the first year at 80 percent, the second year at 90 percent, the last two years at 100 percent so students have a little bit of skin in the game," said Rallo.

This means freshmen would be required to pay for 20 percent of their own tuition. Once they complete their first year of school and continue to meet requirements, as sophomores students would need to pay for 10 percent of their tuition. Juniors and seniors would have their tuition paid in full by TOPS.

This tiered system is not the only payout recommendation. Rallo says legislators may decide to go with a flat-rate system. In that scenario, each TOPS recipient would get a flat-rate grant to take to any public college or university of their choice.

One major piece of this report, could change how much TOPS is funded altogether.

"Allow companies to basically bid on sponsoring TOPS," said Rallo, "The TOPS students, they are the types of employee companies wants to hire, so what better way to make sure you have the type of student you want than to support them."

Come next year, you might hear "Your TOPS Scholarship powered by..."

The Board of Regents will now examine the report then decide next month what to recommend to the Legislature.

The public comment period is open, to weigh in or to view the draft recommendations in full visit the Board of Regents website by clicking HERE.

