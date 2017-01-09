Why did it take so long for power to be restored after Sunday's blackout?

Entergy said the power is back on Monday night for all of the several thousands of homes that lost power in Sunday's blackout.

But in Lake Charles, some questions remain.

The company said a damaged insulator at a substation left 29,000 customers without power. Many could not heat their homes until well into the night.

Entergy worked to restore power until well after midnight. The cold weather was working against crews, forcing them to slowly bring customers back up a few at a time. The system was overloaded, causing areas to lose power - again - prolonging the process.

Chip Arnould, Entergy's senior regional manager, said power was fully restored to a majority of customers within a few hours. By 1 p.m. Sunday, there were fewer than 200 residents still without power from the initial outage.

But, the company began to lose progress - all because of the cold.

"As each of these customers received power, their heaters were kicking on at the same time and this is what's called 'code load issues,'" said Arnould.

The solution, although it was the last thing those affected wanted to hear, was that the process was slowed down.

"You have to restore just a few customers at a time - let the system stabilize and continue to add more load in little segments," said Arnould.

He also said the Weaver Road and Nelson Acres area saw the longest stretch of this process.

That's where Iman Landry spent the whole day waiting for the power to come back up. So, Landry decided to go out to the movies with her mother.

"I came back around 9 and the power was still out and the alert on my phone said 4 a.m.," said Landry.

Her mother, Salemah Broussard, was confused as to why her daughter was still without power.

"Wait a minute. Now why is everyone else's lights on and this complex is pitch dark? Everyone was sitting in their cars to keep warm," said Broussard.

They were concerned for the neighbors' safety since the complex next door is a community for senior citizens, where some need the power for medical reasons. Then the two women noticed something else - the entire complex had candles lit.

"Heaven forbid people fall asleep at night with candles lit; you know if a unit was to catch a fire or something," said Landry.

Fortunately, there were no incidents and power was restored around 11 p.m.

Moving forward in the future, Entergy said it will try to cut down restoration times.

"We were constantly monitoring - loading on circuits to prevent putting in more customers that would cause the entire circuit (to go out) again. To improve this, we're constantly looking at load growth and where there is load growth, upgrading the system and adding more capacity in each of those areas that would allow you to put on more customers at one time," said Arnould.

Entergy also said they are always looking towards improving communications with the customers to prevent surges and system overloads in the event something of this magnitude happens again.

