VIDEO: Fire engulfs house on Fall Street, two dogs die in fire

The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Fall Street. (KPLC viewer)

A fire in the 700 block of Fall Street Monday afternoon left a house with major damage.

The resident of the home, a tenant, had just left for work before the fire began, according to fire officials at the scene. Two dogs died in the fire.

The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. and was under control by 3:15 p.m., Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray said.

Aside from the house, the fire also destroyed a car.

Mobile users, click HERE for more photos and video.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.