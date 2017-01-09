VIDEO: Fire engulfs house on Fall Street, two dogs die in fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Fire engulfs house on Fall Street, two dogs die in fire

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A fire in the 700 block of Fall Street Monday afternoon left a house with major damage.

The resident of the home, a tenant, had just left for work before the fire began, according to fire officials at the scene. Two dogs died in the fire.

The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. and was under control by 3:15 p.m., Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray said.

Aside from the house, the fire also destroyed a car.

