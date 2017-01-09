Two LC men arrested on two separate rape incidents - one at a local treatment facility

A fourth arrest has been made in conjunction with the April 6 Tulip Street shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Cody Lastrapes, according to Lake Charles Police Department Spokesman Lt. Richard Harrell.More >>
If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.More >>
If you mention the name Ken Eastman in Westlake, you're sure to hear something about community service and Boy Scouts.More >>
A man has been detained after authorities found what are believed to be components to make a bomb in Kisatchie National Forest, Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said. His apartment complex, Mona Lisa Apartments, in New Llano has been evacuated while authorities check to see if there are hazardous materials in his home. Craft is asking residents to avoid the area around the apartments. Fort Polk firemen responding to a fire in Kisatchie Wednesday found the materials, which are believed ...More >>
When a $10,000 salary raise for the next mayoral term was proposed at Monday's Sulphur City Council meeting, some in the audience disagreed with it.More >>
