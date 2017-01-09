Two LC men arrested on two separate rape incidents - one at a lo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two LC men arrested on two separate rape incidents - one at a local treatment facility

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
JOSHUA LEWIS JR. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) JOSHUA LEWIS JR. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
George T. Spell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) George T. Spell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Lake Charles men in two separate rape incidents - one of which occurred at a local treatment facility.

Joshua J. Lewis Jr. 33, was arrested on a third-degree rape charge after a Dec. 29 incident at a local inpatient treatment facility, authorities said.

During the investigation, the victim, a patient of the facility, told detectives she had gone to sleep on the previous night and was awakened by Lewis, a security guard at the facility. He entered her room and had sexual intercourse with her, said Kim Myerss, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

"She then advised detectives when Lewis heard noises coming from the hallway, he pulled up his pants and left her room. The victim was transported to a hospital where the examination revealed injuries consistent with rape," Myers said.  

Detectives spoke with Lewis on Jan. 6 and he denied raping or having sexual intercourse with the victim. 

"He advised detectives he entered the victim’s room because she called him to go in as he passed her room in the hallway.  When detectives reviewed video surveillance they observed Lewis walking down the hallway and entering the victim’s room, where the door was closed," Myer said. "Administrators at the facility advised detectives that their policy states that there must be two security guards together to enter a female patient’s room."     

Lewis was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

Also arrested on a third-degree rape charge was George T. Spell, 52, a convicted sex offender. 

Deputies talked to the victim who said she stayed the night at Spell's residence on Jan. 5 and was awakened "by him on top of her having sexual intercourse with her," Myers said.

Spell confirmed the rape to detectives later that day. He was additionally arrested on a charge of unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1.3 million bond.

Spell was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2007 in Calcasieu Parish.

    A fourth arrest has been made in conjunction with the April 6 Tulip Street shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Cody Lastrapes, according to Lake Charles Police Department Spokesman Lt. Richard Harrell. 

    If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.

    If you mention the name Ken Eastman in Westlake, you're sure to hear something about community service and Boy Scouts. 

