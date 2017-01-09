High-speed pursuit ends with crash on Pete Manena Road, suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

High-speed pursuit ends with crash on Pete Manena Road, suspect arrested

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA -

A high-speed pursuit that began on I-10 ended with a vehicle crash on Pete Manena Road in Sulphur Monday morning, according to authorities.

The police chase followed a traffic stop around 9:15 a.m. by a K-9 officer on I-10, near PPG drive, according to Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats.

The chase continued onto Pete Manena Road, resulting in a crash just west of I-210, Coats said. The suspect ran from the crash into a construction site, where he was apprehended.

One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Sulphur Police Narcotic Division.

