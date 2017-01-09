LCPD: Valero shooting suspect apprehended

A Lake Charles man accused of shooting one person outside the Valero gas station located on Highway 14 on Monday, Jan. 2, has been apprehended, according to authorities.

Donavan Dellafosse was arrested and charged with simple burglary, theft, and aggravated second-degree battery, said Cpl. Larry Moss with Lake Charles police. His $70,000 bond was set by Judge Bradberry.

On Jan. 6 at approximately 9 p.m., Lake Charles police pulled a 2003 gold Buick LeSabre in the 2200 block of Highway 14 for a traffic violation, Moss said. During the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Dellafosse, was identified as the suspect in the incident.

The arresting officer was Col. David Bray and the lead investigator is Dect. Dustin Gaudet.

