James Ward Elementary School in Jennings closed Monday due to power outage

It was a fairly typical morning at the home of Paul and Margaret DeStout, in the historic district of Lake Charles, until barking dogs awakened the couple. Margaret went into her kitchen where she came face to face with a man, stealing their things. "I was yelling at him in his face, basically saying, 'Drop my stuff! Drop my stuff! Get the hell out of my house!" she said. She chased the man out the door and all of it was caught on home surveillance video...