TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery of a home on the 2700 block of Church St. Walter Williams, 21, faces home invasion, armed robbery and negligent injury charges. Dontae Scott, 21, faces home invasion, armed robbery and illegal possession of a stolen firearm charges. When authorities arrived, Victims told police the suspects entered the residence armed and demanded personal property - they then fled the scene. The victims also told offic...More >>
A Calcasieu Parish District Court jury has found David Billy Parker Jr. guilty after a string of armed robberies in 2015. On November 15, 2015, Parker Jr. entered America's Best Suites on Lake Shore Drive and brandished a revolver at a hotel clerk. He demanded money from a safe and a cash drawer; he fled the scene with several hundred dollars. Two days later, Parker Jr. robbed the manager of PayDay loan service on Prien Lake Road at gunpoint. He left the scene with more t...More >>
State police said a fatal accident occurred on La.12 Wednesday morning. KPLC will have more details as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
In an attempt to reduce interstate accidents statewide, you may soon find yourself stuck behind slow-moving buses and trucks while driving in Louisiana.More >>
It was a fairly typical morning at the home of Paul and Margaret DeStout, in the historic district of Lake Charles, until barking dogs awakened the couple. Margaret went into her kitchen where she came face to face with a man, stealing their things. "I was yelling at him in his face, basically saying, 'Drop my stuff! Drop my stuff! Get the hell out of my house!" she said. She chased the man out the door and all of it was caught on home surveillance video...More >>
