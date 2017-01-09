TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
I-210 westbound traffic at Nelson Road (Source: Britney Glaser/KPLC) I-210 westbound traffic at Nelson Road (Source: Britney Glaser/KPLC)
Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps) Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps)
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge in Westlake (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge in Westlake (Source: KPLC)
I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps) I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake bridge. The right lane was blocked early Monday morning due to an accident.

Also, all lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at La. 378 in Westlake. Both lanes were blocked earlier due to multi-vehicle accident.

Unknown injuries reported.

To view the Westlake Skycam, click HERE.

To view the South Lake Charles Skycam, click HERE.

