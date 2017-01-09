WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Power outage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Power outage

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Some Lake Charles homes are still without power this morning after Sunday's massive power outage. Find out what led to thousands of residents being in the dark and unable to use their heaters for many hours. We'll keep you posted on efforts to restore power to the remaining homes today. Click HERE, to view an outage map. 

A Vinton father and son are recovering after an early morning house fire.

Two Monroe residents are in custody after authorities say one allegedly shot a Wildlife and Fisheries agent. 

Plus, if you're looking for a new pet, check out the Sunrise Pet Shop this morning. Calcasieu Animal Control will be here with a cat or dog that is up for adoption.

And impatient drivers that follow too close can lead to accidents. Find out what law enforcement recommends so you can stay safe while on the road.  

In weather, temperatures are still chilly this morning but a big warm-up is underway today and much warmer temperatures will return for the next several days. Rain chances, while they do return later this week, will remain on the low side. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

