Entergy continues to battle the cold to restore power after blackout

Twenty-nine thousand Lake Charles residents woke up to a massive power outage spanning almost the entire southern end of the city.

It happened around 7:30 Sunday morning when Latoya Jenkins had just finished putting her week old baby back to bed.

"What's going on? It's perfect weather outside, so, what's going on?" said Jenkins.

With her other two other children still asleep, Jenkins, a current stay at home mom, realized everything she needed to care for her kids was electric.

"We didn't go grocery shopping yet so, I wasn't worried about food being spoiled or anything like that, I was just worried for my kids," said Jenkins.

Luckily, her power was restored around 10:30.

For Melinda Abshire, the mood was a bit more lighthearted as she celebrated her granddaughter Caroline's second birthday.

"We had no lights but we made it through it," said Abshire. "We had lots of sunlight."

Running across town to heat up the food, no black out could stop the party.

"Eventually we got a fire going around 11:00 so when everyone got here, it would be kind of warm," said Abshire.

What caused this massive blackout? A failed insulator was the problem and Entergy is still investigating what went wrong with it.

These insulators act as a brace to hold conductors that provide power to many substations, hence, the reason why the outage area was so large.

"An outage of that magnitude requires a step restoration process in order to prevent further damage to equipment as well as restoring residents as safely as possible," said Entergy's Senior Regional Manager, Chip Arnould.

Arnould says during cold weather, the chances of overloading the system are higher.

Even though Entergy had reported only one percent of the 29,000 customers remained without power at 1 in the afternoon, outages have continued to occur because the power demand is higher than a line can handle.

Arnould says crews will continue to work until power is restored to everyone.

Residents still without power can help prevent surges by turning off their electric heating systems, lights and appliances during an outage.

Turn them back on one at a time, over a period of time, once power has been restored to avoid sudden power surges.

Click HERE to view an outage map.

