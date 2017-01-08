City of Sulphur asks citizens to report street light outages - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City of Sulphur asks citizens to report street light outages

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan is asking residents to report street lights outages in the area.

Residents may choose the following options in reporting the outages:

  • Contact the City of Sulphur Public Works Department; Rachel Martin at 337-527-4511 or Gina Veillon at 337-527-4583.
  • File a report with the City of Sulphur's Complaints and Concerns Action Center at www.sulphur.org
  • File a report with Entergy at www.entergy-louisiana.com

