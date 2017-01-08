UPDATE: Elton’s water pressure slowly returning to normal

The decision is made. The search for the next McNeese State University president is down to three semifinalists - Daryl Burckel, Jeanne Daboval and Neil Aspinwall. These three will now move forward to the interviews by the University of Louisiana System. Each of the three remaining candidates said why they think they're the best candidate for the job. "I'm passionate about what I do. I know this institution as a business; I know it as a higher education enterp...