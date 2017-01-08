Entergy: Broken insulator cause of power outage, 2,000 remain wi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Entergy: Broken insulator cause of power outage, 2,000 remain without power

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Entergy) (Source: Entergy)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A broken insulator due to ice was the cause of Sunday morning's major power outage in Lake Charles, according to Chip Arnould, with Entergy.

Around 2,000 remain without power as of 1:10 p.m. According to the Entergy outage map, 16,000 of its customers were without power as of 9 a.m. There were 28,000 without power at 8 a.m. and 17,000 at 8:30 a.m.

Some traffic lights remain out in south Lake Charles; drivers are urged to use caution.

Temperatures dropped into the low 20s overnight. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Three candidates now remain in the running for McNeese president

    Three candidates now remain in the running for McNeese president

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-12 02:30:00 GMT
    Left to right, Neil Aspinwall, Daryl Burckel and Jeanne Daboval (Source: McNeese)Left to right, Neil Aspinwall, Daryl Burckel and Jeanne Daboval (Source: McNeese)

    The decision is made. The search for the next McNeese State University president is down to three semifinalists - Daryl Burckel,  Jeanne Daboval and Neil Aspinwall. These three will now move forward to the interviews by the University of Louisiana System. Each of the three remaining candidates said why they think they're the best candidate for the job. "I'm passionate about what I do. I know this institution as a business; I know it as a higher education enterp...

    More >>

    The decision is made. The search for the next McNeese State University president is down to three semifinalists - Daryl Burckel,  Jeanne Daboval and Neil Aspinwall. These three will now move forward to the interviews by the University of Louisiana System. Each of the three remaining candidates said why they think they're the best candidate for the job. "I'm passionate about what I do. I know this institution as a business; I know it as a higher education enterp...

    More >>

  • Extreme shortage of sign language interpreters

    Extreme shortage of sign language interpreters

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-04-11 18:47:24 GMT
    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana, but only three sign language interpreters. (Source: KPLC)There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana, but only three sign language interpreters. (Source: KPLC)

    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports. 

    More >>

    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports. 

    More >>

  • Historic City Hall looking for local artifacts for sesquicentennial exhibit

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-04-11 23:24:14 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    As a way to honor the City of Lake Charles during its sesquicentennial, Historic City Hall is looking for historical artifacts and photos.

    More >>

    As a way to honor the City of Lake Charles during its sesquicentennial, Historic City Hall is looking for historical artifacts and photos.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly