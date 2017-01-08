Entergy: Broken insulator cause of power outage, 2,000 remain without power

A broken insulator due to ice was the cause of Sunday morning's major power outage in Lake Charles, according to Chip Arnould, with Entergy.

Around 2,000 remain without power as of 1:10 p.m. According to the Entergy outage map, 16,000 of its customers were without power as of 9 a.m. There were 28,000 without power at 8 a.m. and 17,000 at 8:30 a.m.

Some traffic lights remain out in south Lake Charles; drivers are urged to use caution.

Temperatures dropped into the low 20s overnight.

