Child airlifted from house fire in Vinton

A child was injured in a house fire in Vinton Saturday morning, authorities said

The Vinton Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire in the 1600 block of Vincent Street at approximately 5 a.m. A 5-year-old boy was around an open heater in the living room when his clothes caught on fire. When the boy tried to get his clothes off he ran to a bedroom where some furniture and bedding caught fire from the boy’s clothes, said Vinton Fire Department Chief, Jerry Merchant.

The child was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital. He suffered burns on his arms, chest, and back. The father of the child suffered burns on his arms and hands and was treated at a local hospital, said Merchant.

The chief added that the child and the father are recovering.

