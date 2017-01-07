Child airlifted after house fire in Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child airlifted from house fire in Vinton

(Source: Maranda Whittington / KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington / KPLC)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A child was injured in a house fire in Vinton Saturday morning, authorities said

The Vinton Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire in the 1600 block of Vincent Street at approximately 5 a.m. A 5-year-old boy was around an open heater in the living room when his clothes caught on fire. When the boy tried to get his clothes off he ran to a bedroom where some furniture and bedding caught fire from the boy’s clothes, said Vinton Fire Department Chief, Jerry Merchant.

The child was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital. He suffered burns on his arms, chest, and back.  The father of the child suffered burns on his arms and hands and was treated at a local hospital, said Merchant.

The chief added that the child and the father are recovering. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved

