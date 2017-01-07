Sheriff's office looking for suspect who robbed Sulphur convenience store

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a Sulphur convenience store.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a store on Houston River Road.

"He entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk," said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman. "He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

If anyone has any information on the robbery or can identify the suspect, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.