Lake Charles Regional Airport officials, passengers react to Ft. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Regional Airport officials, passengers react to Ft. Lauderdale shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The incident at the Fort. Lauderdale airport occurred in the baggage claim - an area open to the public at many airports, including in Lake Charles.

"Baggage claim, it's a public area of an airport," said Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, "It's what's called a soft target, unfortunately. Folks aren't screened before they go into those areas."

Whether baggage claim or check in, anyone can walk in without first having to go through security.

"When you read about it, it is kind of scary," said Evia Hodge, who was in a Houston airport waiting for a connecting flight when she heard about the shooting.

"I don't foresee that happening here, but you never know. We were just glad to be home," she said.

Some may ask why there isn't a security check at the front door of airports.

"If you move the security checkpoint to the front doors, then you've got a queue there and people backed up there so then that becomes a target," explained Allen, "If you move it out to the road, then you've but people stacked out there in that becomes a target."

Right now, round-the-clock security at the airport is provided by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies.

"There's really no easy solution to this type of problem other than being very vigilant," said Allen.

In Lake Charles, airport and security officials are taking every measure they can to keep travelers safe.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Roundabout confusion at McNeese & Corbina

    Roundabout confusion at McNeese & Corbina

    Monday, April 10 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-04-11 00:32:21 GMT

    we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it.  one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community.  president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous.  You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...

    More >>

    we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it.  one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community.  president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous.  You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...

    More >>

  • Washington-Marion renames training room after former student who died in 2016 shooting

    Washington-Marion renames training room after former student who died in 2016 shooting

    Monday, April 10 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-04-11 00:15:53 GMT

    It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge. 

    More >>

    It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge. 

    More >>

  • Search for the next McNeese president nearing the end

    Search for the next McNeese president nearing the end

    Monday, April 10 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-04-10 22:35:42 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.

    More >>

    The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly