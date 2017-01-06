Lake Charles Regional Airport officials, passengers react to Ft. Lauderdale shooting

The incident at the Fort. Lauderdale airport occurred in the baggage claim - an area open to the public at many airports, including in Lake Charles.

"Baggage claim, it's a public area of an airport," said Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, "It's what's called a soft target, unfortunately. Folks aren't screened before they go into those areas."

Whether baggage claim or check in, anyone can walk in without first having to go through security.

"When you read about it, it is kind of scary," said Evia Hodge, who was in a Houston airport waiting for a connecting flight when she heard about the shooting.

"I don't foresee that happening here, but you never know. We were just glad to be home," she said.

Some may ask why there isn't a security check at the front door of airports.

"If you move the security checkpoint to the front doors, then you've got a queue there and people backed up there so then that becomes a target," explained Allen, "If you move it out to the road, then you've but people stacked out there in that becomes a target."

Right now, round-the-clock security at the airport is provided by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies.

"There's really no easy solution to this type of problem other than being very vigilant," said Allen.

In Lake Charles, airport and security officials are taking every measure they can to keep travelers safe.

