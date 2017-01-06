Bond commission approves $15 million for Calcasieu school projec - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bond commission approves $15 million for Calcasieu school projects

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Several schools in Calcasieu Parish will soon see new additions to their campuses after a $15 million bond approval from the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The money will be used to build pods which include between four to 16 classrooms. The pods will help to handle schools with populations that are over capacity. 

"When we have expanding population of schools - once it gets to the point where we can't house the students that we have - we'll bring in a temporary building," said Wilfred Bourne, chief financial officer for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. "The pods basically replace those temporaries when we see that we have permanent population increase then we'll replace those permanent pods."

 With the increase in population in the parish, there is a need for more space, so the school board requested a $15 million bond in order to add additional classrooms.

The 12 schools receiving the pods in the parish include Bell City and Sam Houston high schools, E.K. Key and Lebleu Settlement elementary schools, Iowa middle and high schools, Positive Connections, Sulphur and Lagrange High high schools, S.J. Welsh Middle, Nelson Elementary and the College Street Vocational Center. 

A few of the principals from these schools said the timing of the pods is perfect.

"We were the third biggest high school in the state last year; that number hasn't dropped a whole lot, so I can only see us getting bigger,so it's very timely." said Sulphur High School Principal Robert Barrentine. 

"We're pretty maxed out right now; we can probably handle it one more year; it just depends. I've had to get creative with our space; hopefully this can rescue us and give us some breathing room for years to come." said Nelson Elementary Principal Adam Caldwell. 

The economic boom in the parish is said to be one of the driving forces behind student growth but with the economic expansion, there are some who question why there's no talk of building new schools. School board Member Wilfred Bourne said that such a venture isn't easy to do. 

"Expansion of school campuses generally involves bond issues; those come along every so often; they're depending on the districts ability to bond and their willingness to bond," Bourne said. 

The parish will pay back the $15 million in bonds over 10 years. Construction is expected to begin sometime this summer. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Roundabout confusion at McNeese & Corbina

    Roundabout confusion at McNeese & Corbina

    Monday, April 10 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-04-11 00:32:21 GMT

    we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it.  one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community.  president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous.  You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...

    More >>

    we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it.  one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community.  president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous.  You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...

    More >>

  • Washington-Marion renames training room after former student who died in 2016 shooting

    Washington-Marion renames training room after former student who died in 2016 shooting

    Monday, April 10 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-04-11 00:15:53 GMT

    It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge. 

    More >>

    It's exactly one year on Monday since the deaths of two Southern University students were killed in the crossfire of two shooters in Baton Rouge. 

    More >>

  • Search for the next McNeese president nearing the end

    Search for the next McNeese president nearing the end

    Monday, April 10 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-04-10 22:35:42 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.

    More >>

    The search for the next McNeese State University president is coming down to the wire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly