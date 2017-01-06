SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

we're seeing more and more traffic circles known as roundabouts in the lake area. yet some drivers still don't get the hang of it. one has been hit from every direction: the roundabout at McNeese street and corbina road is at the center of the morganfield traditional neighborhood community. president chad thielen says roundabouts are good for traffic flow and safety. "Intersections are much more dangerous. You have side impact collisions, so roundabouts, ...