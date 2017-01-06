Judge, prosecutors don't want any delays in March 13 date for Da - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Judge, prosecutors don't want any delays in March 13 date for Daigle trial

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Kevin Daigle appeared in court as the state, defense and the judge work to resolve any issues that would delay his March 13 trial date.

Daigle is charged with first-degree murder of Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent and he faces possible death by lethal injection, if convicted. 

Assistant D.A. Rick Bryant said it's appropriate.

"If you kill a law enforcement officer during the performance of his duties, you face the death penalty. And I feel very strongly that it's appropriate in this type of case. These types of cases with children and law enforcement officers and young victims, I think they should always face capital punishment. Whether they get it or not is up to the jury," said Bryant.

Daigle is to be evaluated by the defense's mental health expert on Jan. 17-18. Bryant said the defense will use the findings in the penalty phase of the trial.

"To talk about whatever mental or physical issues he's suffering from to help them (him) avoid the death penalty," he said.

In a death penalty case, Bryant said the most challenging part is finding 12 jurors and three to four alternates who can impose either, life in prison or the death penalty.

"The biggest issue will be finding jurors who don't say, 'I'm automatically opposed to the death penalty' or jurors who say 'I'm automatically in favor of the death penalty.' You want jurors who will say 'I will consider both life and death and make my decision. I'm not predisposed one way or the other.' If someone, for instance, there are a lot of people who feel that they would not impose capital punishment under any circumstance, they're excused," said Bryant.

Because a change of venue was granted, jurors will be picked in Bossier City and brought back to Calcasieu for the trial. They plan to start with 400 prospective jurors.

The defense attorneys declined to be interviewed.

Daigle next appears in court on Jan. 24 when Judge Guy Bradberry will make sure all are on track for the March trial date.

